Advertisement

Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, information on upcoming clinics

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — In Augusta Health’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, the hospital says 60,670 vaccine doses have been administered in its clinics so far, and 27,213 community members have been fully vaccinated.

As Virginia begins to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 16 and over, Augusta Health continues to post registration links for upcoming vaccine clinics on its website. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine with Augusta Health, and to view a list of upcoming clinics, click here.

Below is more information on upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics with Augusta Health:

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

  • The on-campus clinic at Augusta Health on Wednesday, April 21, has extended hours for those who are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, so anyone age 16 and older living or working in the Central Shenandoah Health District may attend.
  • Those who need assistance to schedule an appointment should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Community-based clinics

The following community-based clinics will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, so participants must be age 18 or older.

Waynesboro YMCA

  • Sunday, April 25, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
  • 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available for walk-ins. Walk-in slots will close when the 200 doses have been administered.

Craigsville

  • Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Craigsville Firehouse

  • Call the Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 to register for this event. You must have an appointment for this clinic.

Glasgow/Natural Bridge

  • Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Natural Bridge Firehouse

  • Call the Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 to register for this event. You must have an appointment for this clinic.

To read the full vaccine clinic update from Augusta Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 04/19-04/25

Latest News

The State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as...
US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Doctors say more young people are contracting COVID-19
As the United States hits a vaccine milestone, questions remain over how to get more needles...
White House kicks off major COVID-19 vaccine push