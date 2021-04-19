Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, information on upcoming clinics

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — In Augusta Health’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, the hospital says 60,670 vaccine doses have been administered in its clinics so far, and 27,213 community members have been fully vaccinated.

As Virginia begins to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 16 and over, Augusta Health continues to post registration links for upcoming vaccine clinics on its website. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine with Augusta Health, and to view a list of upcoming clinics, click here.

Below is more information on upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics with Augusta Health:

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

The on-campus clinic at Augusta Health on Wednesday, April 21, has extended hours for those who are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, so anyone age 16 and older living or working in the Central Shenandoah Health District may attend.

Those who need assistance to schedule an appointment should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Community-based clinics

The following community-based clinics will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, so participants must be age 18 or older.

Waynesboro YMCA

Sunday, April 25, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available for walk-ins. Walk-in slots will close when the 200 doses have been administered.

Craigsville

Tuesday, April 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Craigsville Firehouse

Call the Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 to register for this event. You must have an appointment for this clinic.

Glasgow/Natural Bridge

Thursday, April 29, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Natural Bridge Firehouse

Call the Vaccination Call Center at 540-332-5122 to register for this event. You must have an appointment for this clinic.

To read the full vaccine clinic update from Augusta Health, click here.

