Central Shenandoah Health District moves COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling to public website

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting April 19, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is moving the COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment process from invitation-only to public scheduling.

To schedule an appointment for a health department vaccine clinic, you can go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov or call your local health department.

CSHD will no longer post available clinics on their website, but will direct everyone to vaccineappoinments.virginia.gov to sign up for CSHD clinics online. All public clinics will be posted there.

CSHD will continue to invite people to clinics, via email and phone, for pre-registered individuals who are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c and anyone eligible in Phase 2 who pre-registered up until April 18.

“Essential workers, persons age 65 and older, and persons 16-64 with medical conditions can choose to use pre-registration in order to be directly connected to upcoming clinics,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay. “This is to ensure that our essential workers and most medically vulnerable are able to quickly access a COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t done so already.”

CSHD will also start accepting walk-in appointments at public COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but appointments are still preferred.

The only way to guarantee that community members will get a COVID-19 vaccine at CSHD clinics is to register for an appointment prior to arrival.

Walk-in appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply at clinics.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, community members can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

At vaccinate.virginia.gov, you can access the CDC’s VaccineFinder website, which allows you to search the map-based site for appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, other local health districts, pharmacies, and hospitals near you.

In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others by using all of the tools in our public health toolbox: wear a mask, social distance, practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and follow quarantine and isolation protocols if exposed to COVID-19 and not fully vaccinated.

You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.