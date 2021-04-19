Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Free Clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week we’re putting a new health care option in Harrisonburg in the community spotlight.

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic clinic opened to patients one week ago. Just three months ago this was an idea.

“It has been thrilling,” said Susan Adamson, FNP, the chair of the board of directors for the clinic.“I feel like I’ve been through a miracle over the last 90 days.”

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic was started with a goal of opening as soon as possible. The clinic is volunteer driven and donor-supported.

“We believe in holistic care,” Adamson said. “We want to care for the whole person. The biologic, psychologic, sociologic, emotional and even spiritual health. We want to be a navigator. Your bridge to health.”

The clinic offers services including primary care for adults and plans to add other services such as on-site mental health counseling over the coming months.

“A free clinic is necessary for those who fall through the cracks,” Adamson said. “For people that are in transition. For people that are waiting for their Medicaid card and if they have urgent and pressing health care needs. We want to be here for them until they get Medicaid.”

This location is a temporary office to get started. Later this year, the clinic is moving to a different office in the same building.

“We just depend on the community and so we can’t make promises to do any more than the community provides.” Adamson added. “That’s one thing I know about living in Harrisonburg. For 23 years, I’ve seen how caring people are for their neighbors, so we will do the best we can with the resources we have.”

To learn more about the clinic and its services, visit its website. You can also call the clinic at 540-705-0337.

