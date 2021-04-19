Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Free Clinic

Exam room at the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg, Va.
Exam room at the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg, Va.(WHSV)
By John Rodgers
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week we’re putting a new health care option in Harrisonburg in the community spotlight.

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic clinic opened to patients one week ago.  Just three months ago this was an idea.

“It has been thrilling,” said Susan Adamson, FNP, the chair of the board of directors for the clinic.“I feel like I’ve been through a miracle over the last 90 days.”

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic was started with a goal of opening as soon as possible. The clinic is volunteer driven and donor-supported.

“We believe in holistic care,” Adamson said. “We want to care for the whole person. The biologic, psychologic, sociologic, emotional and even spiritual health. We want to be a navigator. Your bridge to health.”

The clinic offers services including primary care for adults and plans to add other services such as on-site mental health counseling over the coming months.

“A free clinic is necessary for those who fall through the cracks,” Adamson said. “For people that are in transition.  For people that are waiting for their Medicaid card and if they have urgent and pressing health care needs. We want to be here for them until they get Medicaid.”

This location is a temporary office to get started. Later this year, the clinic is moving to a different office in the same building.

“We just depend on the community and so we can’t make promises to do any more than the community provides.” Adamson added. “That’s one thing I know about living in Harrisonburg. For 23 years, I’ve seen how caring people are for their neighbors, so we will do the best we can with the resources we have.”

To learn more about the clinic and its services, visit its website. You can also call the clinic at 540-705-0337.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

Uniform of Harrisonburg police officer
Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Police Foundation
Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Police Foundation - clipped version
Mental health resources display at Out of the Darkness walk
Community Spotlight: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Community Spotlight: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention