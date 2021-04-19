Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 04/19-04/25

Latest News

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Overnight Forecast 4/19/2021
Overnight Forecast 4/19/2021
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
The State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as...
US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus
Shenandoah Valley Organic holds drive thru recruitment process
Shenandoah Valley Organic holds drive thru recruitment process