Doctors say more young people are contracting COVID-19

By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors are seeing younger people contracting COVID-19 more than the older population.

Dr. Bill Petri of UVA Health says most of the transmission that is happening today is in the 20 to 50-year-old age range.

“Nationally, that’s clearly the case. It’s probably a reflection of two things: Number one is that the older people have been prioritized for vaccination, and the vaccines work so amazingly well that if you’re vaccinated you’re protected,” Petri said. “Second is that the UK variant, which is now the most common cause of COVID in the United States, is more transmissible and so we’re going to see more young people infected.”

That’s why Petri is urging young people to get vaccinated now that all Virginians ages 16 years and older are eligible for a shot.

“COVID-19 has always been potentially severe in young people. We know about 3% of deaths have been in the 40 to 50 year age group,” Petri said.

Dr. Petri also says right now, U.S. coronavirus cases are up about 10%. That’s why he urges people to continue wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

“By getting vaccinated, you’re protecting not only yourself but you’re protecting other people as well,” Petri said.

