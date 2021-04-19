Great Community Give sets $1 million goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s a full day of fundraising for over 118 non-profits serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. For their fourth annual event, the Great Community Give is aiming to raise $1 million dollars.

This Wednesday, April 21, you can visit this website where you will find nonprofit’s profile pages. There, you can click on any of those pages to make a donation of $10 or more.

Program Officer Amanda Bomfim says she is excited to help support our local nonprofits, especially during the pandemic.

“This past year has been difficult and they haven’t been able to fundraise like they normally do. It’s been a year now, almost over a year, of them not being able to host their fundraising events, meet their donors in person. So it has been a very challenging year, but out of that I have seen the resilience and adaptability,” said Bomfim.

Community members who want to give cash and checks can send those donations directly to their chosen participating nonprofit. Just write Great Community Give in the memo line.

In the past three years, the Great Community Give has raised over $1.6 million dollars combined.

