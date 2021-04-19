Advertisement

Great Community Give sets $1 million goal

The Great Community Give hopes to raise $1 million for local nonprofits.
The Great Community Give hopes to raise $1 million for local nonprofits.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s a full day of fundraising for over 118 non-profits serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. For their fourth annual event, the Great Community Give is aiming to raise $1 million dollars.

This Wednesday, April 21, you can visit this website where you will find nonprofit’s profile pages. There, you can click on any of those pages to make a donation of $10 or more.

Program Officer Amanda Bomfim says she is excited to help support our local nonprofits, especially during the pandemic.

“This past year has been difficult and they haven’t been able to fundraise like they normally do. It’s been a year now, almost over a year, of them not being able to host their fundraising events, meet their donors in person. So it has been a very challenging year, but out of that I have seen the resilience and adaptability,” said Bomfim.

Community members who want to give cash and checks can send those donations directly to their chosen participating nonprofit. Just write Great Community Give in the memo line.

In the past three years, the Great Community Give has raised over $1.6 million dollars combined.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
UVA Health (NBC29 File Photo)
UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria
File image
Virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention set for Monday
LIVE at 2:15: Northam set to deliver update on COVID-19 vaccine administration