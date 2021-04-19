JMU to play UCF in first round of NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team will play UCF in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The complete NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled Monday afternoon. JMU earned its spot in the field by winning its third straight CAA Championship this past weekend.

The Dukes are unbeaten on the season with a 5-0-3 overall record. JMU won two penalty kick shootouts in the CAA Tournament to claim the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Led by goalkeeper TJ Bush, James Madison boasts one of the top defenses in the country. Per a press release from JMU athletics, “JMU currently leads the country in team goals against average (0.231), save percentage (0.933), and shutout percentage (0.750).”

The first round match between JMU and UCF is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. To view the full bracket, click here.

