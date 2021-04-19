LIVE at 2:15: Northam set to deliver update on COVID-19 vaccine administration

Governor Ralph Northam is set to deliver a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, April 19, to discuss vaccine administration in the Commonwealth, along with the latest updates on the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings would now allow gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

COVID-19 in Virginia

As of Monday, April 19, Virginia has had 647,111 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 978 case increase since Sunday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.7% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Fourteen additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 10,595.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine data dashboard, as of April 19, 3,404,507 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,137,823 people are fully vaccinated.

5,472,815 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

