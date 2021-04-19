Advertisement

MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) has announced a large number of male inmates were transferred from the facility on Monday, April 19, to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

According to a press release from MRRJ, 89 state responsible male inmates were transferred to VADOC on Monday, with additional inmates anticipated to be transferred in the near future.

MRRJ officials say the inmates who were transferred were done with their local cases, convicted and sentenced to incarceration in prison.

MRRJ says due to safety and security concerns, any future notices of significant inmate movement to VADOC will occur after the inmates are moved. The press release says once all of the scheduled inmates are transferred to VADOC, MRRJ anticipates moving the 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ.

MRRJ says its current in-house inmate count is 675, with an additional 53 inmates on home electronic incarceration.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
UVA Health (NBC29 File Photo)
UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria
File image
Virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention set for Monday
LIVE at 2:15: Northam set to deliver update on COVID-19 vaccine administration