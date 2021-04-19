MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) has announced a large number of male inmates were transferred from the facility on Monday, April 19, to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

According to a press release from MRRJ, 89 state responsible male inmates were transferred to VADOC on Monday, with additional inmates anticipated to be transferred in the near future.

MRRJ officials say the inmates who were transferred were done with their local cases, convicted and sentenced to incarceration in prison.

MRRJ says due to safety and security concerns, any future notices of significant inmate movement to VADOC will occur after the inmates are moved. The press release says once all of the scheduled inmates are transferred to VADOC, MRRJ anticipates moving the 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ.

MRRJ says its current in-house inmate count is 675, with an additional 53 inmates on home electronic incarceration.

