New polling data shows college-educated voters lean left

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Recent data from a poll conducted by Gallup shows college-educated voters are leaning more toward the Democratic political party. The secretary for JMU College Republicans says this may not be widespread.

“We are [a] growing College Republicans group, and I feel as maybe around the country other places, such as maybe California and New York, are losing those college votes,” said freshman Parker Boggs. “However I feel like [at] JMU, we’re growing rapidly and we are gonna continue to grow rapidly.”

The president of JMU Democrats, Billy McKeon, says this shift toward the left is because of what young voters saw in the previous presidential term.

“The issues pertinent to us that affect our age group the most are the ones that the republican party has been lacking on, in clear planning and really taking the problem seriously. For example, tackling college affordability,” McKeon said.

Both organizations encourage people to vote and get involved in local politics themselves.

“Real change happens in the local elections before it gets to the federal level,” said McKeon.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure that the youth come out to vote, no matter who they vote for,” said Boggs.

