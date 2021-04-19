Prescribed burn planned for Big Mountain Project Area

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) — A prescribed burn has been planned by the Forest Service in the Big Mountain Project Area of Monongahela National Forest, southwest of Cherry Grove.

Officials with the Forest Service say conditions look favorable for the burn to happen on Tuesday morning, April 20.

Fire staff will be on-site and will double-check conditions. If everything looks favorable, a test fire will be lit, which will determine if officials should continue prescribed burning operations.

The purpose of this burn is to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat and reduce the threat of wildfires, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning.

Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.

