Advertisement

Report: Blacks, Hispanics underrepresented in Va. colleges

Virginia state seal at Virginia's Capitol
Virginia state seal at Virginia's Capitol(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report from an educational reform group has found that Black and Hispanic students are woefully underrepresented in Virginia’s public colleges.

According to the April 12 report from Education Reform Now, Blacks and Hispanics make up 34% of Virginia’s college-age population. But only three of 15 four-year public colleges in Virginia enroll Black and Hispanic students at levels matching the population. And two of those, Norfolk State and Virginia State, are historically Black colleges. The third is Old Dominion University.

Black and Hispanic students are least represented at Virginia Tech, James Madison, Virginia Military Institute, the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University. Those schools had combined Black and Hispanic enrollment between 10 and 13 percent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
UVA Health (NBC29 File Photo)
UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria
File image
Virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention set for Monday
LIVE at 2:15: Northam set to deliver update on COVID-19 vaccine administration