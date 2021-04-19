Advertisement

Sen. Kaine reintroduces Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act

(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV/Office of Senator Kaine Press Release) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine joined colleagues in reintroducing the Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act, which would allow doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prescribe medical marijuana to veterans in states that have established medical marijuana programs.

According to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office, there are currently 36 states in the U.S., including Virginia, that have established medical marijuana programs.

The press release says the bill would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to help U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs patients to manage pain, and would create a temporary, five-year safe harbor protection for veterans who use medical marijuana.

The bill would also direct the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to research how medical marijuana could help veterans better manage chronic pain and reduce opioid abuse.

Senator Brian Schatz joined Kaine in reintroducing the bill. The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH).

