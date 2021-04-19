Shenandoah Valley Organic holds drive thru recruitment process

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Organic is building a new processing plant in the Shenandoah Valley and they are looking to hire employees.

But during the pandemic, the hiring process was run a little differently.

COVID-19 protocol restrictions at the plant do not allow walk-ins for an open house, so that’s where the idea for a drive-thru open house was born.

On Monday, applicants could drive up and receive information about the company and, if they wanted to, could fill out an application on the spot.

Vice President of Human Resources, Roy Norville, said that if the opportunity presented itself they could even hold interviews right then and there.

Norville said the pandemic is changing the recruitment process.

“A lot of companies, all of us, are having to make adjustments and this is just one of those. There has been a lot of social media recruitment attention that we have been learning to embrace,” Norville said.

The new processing plant is under construction and will be done later this year.

Norville said they may have more drive-thru open houses in the future.

