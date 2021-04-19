UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After facing backlash for many months over its billing policies, UVA Health is revising many of its financial practices.

UVA Health announced Monday, April 19, it will release all liens and judgments for patients who are at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. That means anyone who is part of a family of four and makes $106,000 or less qualifies under this policy.

In September 2019, UVA created a new advisory council to make suggestions and draw up more fair and equitable policies. For the past year and a half, that team has been diving deep into various solutions.

“We have been very deliberate in studying this. We did not take it lightly, and we committed to fixing it. I think we’ve absolutely hit a home run here,” UVA Health Chief Financial Officer Doug Lischke said. “We feel that it is on par, better than most health systems, and we’re proud of that.”

UVA Health says it also developed a policy for catastrophic care to ensure public access to emergency services.

“It says if you have a bill that’s $10,000 or greater, the maximum out of pocket would be 25% of your income plus your assets. So that was a good add as well,” Lischke said.

