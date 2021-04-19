Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 978 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Monday, April 19, Virginia has had 647,111 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 978 case increase since Sunday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.7% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Fourteen additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 10,595.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, April 1, Governor Northam announced vaccine eligibility would expand to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above beginning on Sunday, April 18.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings may now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of April 19

By April 19, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 503,725 confirmed cases and 143,386 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 8,937,999 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,841,692 PCR tests, 236,949 antibody tests and 1,859,358 antigen tests.

At this point, 27,678 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,595 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. April 19.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 27,241 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,633 (+10 from Sunday)

• Bath County - 263

• Buena Vista - 876

• Harrisonburg - 6,370 (+12 from Sunday)

• Highland County - 108

• Lexington - 1,159

• Rockbridge County - 1,480 (+1 from Sunday)

• Rockingham County - 6,562 (+10 from Sunday)

• Staunton - 2,477 (+3 from Sunday)

• Waynesboro - 2,313 (+5 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 93, with 36 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 8 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 354,567

Lord Fairfax Health District: 20,222 total cases

• Clarke County - 940 (+4 from Sunday)

• Frederick County - 7,632 (+14 from Sunday)

• Page County - 1,960 (+4 from Sunday)

• Shenandoah County - 4,123 (+10 from Sunday)

• Warren County - 2,781 (+8 from Sunday)

• Winchester - 2,786 (+13 from Sunday)

Outbreaks: 111, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 36 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 7 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 238,558

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of April 19, 3,404,507 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,137,823 people are fully vaccinated.

5,472,815 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of April 19, at least 53,578 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 1,046.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 149,147 total cases in West Virginia as of April 19.

Grant County: 1,241 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Sunday)

Hardy County: 1,436 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 686 total COVID-19 cases

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

