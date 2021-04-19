Virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention set for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention will be hosted Monday by Virginia’s Attorney General and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Attorney General Mark Herring and Lori Haas, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Virginia State Director, will lead the roughly hour-long conversation with several law enforcement professionals, advocates and family members impacted by gun violence.

“The group will discuss recent advances in Virginia that will reduce gun violence, and what other measures are needed at the state and federal level to further prevent gun violence,” a press release said.

Among the individuals participating include several officials with Richmond Police.

This discussion comes as the city has dealt with an increasing number of shootings in the month of April.

From April 4 (Easter) until April 9, there were 12 shootings in that timespan which left six people dead.

Meanwhile, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor is also expected to participate in the discussion.

According to Henrico Police, overall gun-related violence has increased across the county by 14% compared to this time last year.

As of recently, authorities have also dealt with a number of shootings involving juvenile victims and suspects.

Meanwhile, other participants in the discussion include Dr. Emmanuel Harris, Senior Pastor at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Gloria Pan, Vice President of Moms Rising, and Andy Parker, the father of Alison Parker - a WDBJ reporter who was shot and killed on the job in 2015.

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

