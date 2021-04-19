Advertisement

Virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention set for Monday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A virtual roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention will be hosted Monday by Virginia’s Attorney General and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Attorney General Mark Herring and Lori Haas, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Virginia State Director, will lead the roughly hour-long conversation with several law enforcement professionals, advocates and family members impacted by gun violence.

“The group will discuss recent advances in Virginia that will reduce gun violence, and what other measures are needed at the state and federal level to further prevent gun violence,” a press release said.

Among the individuals participating include several officials with Richmond Police.

This discussion comes as the city has dealt with an increasing number of shootings in the month of April.

From April 4 (Easter) until April 9, there were 12 shootings in that timespan which left six people dead.

12 separate shootings in Richmond result in 6 dead since Easter ]

Meanwhile, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor is also expected to participate in the discussion.

According to Henrico Police, overall gun-related violence has increased across the county by 14% compared to this time last year.

As of recently, authorities have also dealt with a number of shootings involving juvenile victims and suspects.

Henrico Police urge gun safety and security after crimes involving juveniles ]

Meanwhile, other participants in the discussion include Dr. Emmanuel Harris, Senior Pastor at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Gloria Pan, Vice President of Moms Rising, and Andy Parker, the father of Alison Parker - a WDBJ reporter who was shot and killed on the job in 2015.

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Chesterfield.
Online fundraiser set up for mother of deadly house fire victims
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,305 on Sunday
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
UVA Health (NBC29 File Photo)
UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria
LIVE at 2:15: Northam set to deliver update on COVID-19 vaccine administration