Waynesboro police warn residents of recent phone scam

(KTVF)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents about a new phone scam that attempts to scam money from victims by telling them they have missed a court date.

According to a Facebook post from the Waynesboro Police Department, the scammer identifies himself as Deputy Sergeant Kenneth Morris from the County Sheriff and has been using a phone number from a (757) area code.

Police say the scammer tells victims about a missed court date and says they need to pay a court fee, before sending them a QR code to coinflip as the payment option.

The Waynesboro Police Department and the Waynesboro City Sheriff will not ask you for direct payments.

If you experience a similar phone call, you can contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 to report the scam.

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Monday, April 19, 2021

