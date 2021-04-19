What experts say is top of mind when it comes to children and COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Various companies have begun research into how current COVID-19 vaccines will affect those under the age of 16.

Back in March, Moderna began a study called the KidCOVE study, where children age six to less than 12 years received a dose of the company’s vaccine.

“In Part 1, each participant ages two years to less than 12 years may receive one of two dose levels (50 μg or 100 μg). Also in Part 1, each participant ages six months to less than 2 years may receive one of three dose levels (25 μg, 50 μg and 100 μg). An interim analysis will be conducted to determine which dose will be used in Part 2, the placebo-controlled expansion portion of the study. Participants will be followed through 12 months after the second vaccination.” the pharmaceutical company explained on their website.

Pfizer has also begun trials in children and adolescents. Their current COVID vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and up. Trials for immunization have shown 100 percent effectiveness in children ages 12 to 15.

“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a press release.

Dr. Percita Ellis is a board-certified pediatrician with the Va-AAP’s Return to School Task Force.

“You always look at the age group regardless of the vaccine,” Dr. Ellis explained. “You want to find benefit versus risk. Those studies are always done under thorough thorough observation and guidelines.”

One factor that is being considered is the dosage for children. Dr. Ellis says while the dose may differ the side effects have been found to be exactly the same for how children and adults react to the vaccine.

“We are using that [very similar side effects] as one of the key factors in being able to get more kids back to school,” Dr. Ellis added.

Dr. Ellis is urging families to keep up with all other vaccinations so that when children receive COVID-19 vaccines they can be done so in an isolated time period.

