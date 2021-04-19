Advertisement

Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg

By John Hood
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is continuing to investigate what killed more than a dozen birds outside of Court Square over the course of a few days.

Officials with DWR said some of the birds found outside the courthouse were sent down to a lab in Georgia to determine a cause of death.

According to the lab’s preliminary findings, the birds died of trauma. Experts believe this may have been the birds striking the building.

Paige Pearson, with DWR, said this can happen sometimes and it may be due to a change in the weather.

The birds sent to the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine included four mourning doves, one eastern meadowlark, one yellow-bellied sapsucker, one American woodcock and one Wilson’s snipe.

Pearson said further examination will be done on each bird and could take a few more weeks.

Since April 7, no other dead birds have been reported to DWR outside the northside of the courthouse.

Earlier this month, Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood said the birds were all found within a few feet of each other either on the ground, the steps or on the second-floor balcony.

