As COVID-19 variants continue to pop up, local health district reminds everyone to stay vigilant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With COVID-19 variants popping up around the United States, local health officials remind you to remain vigilant in containing the virus, even if you have received the vaccine.

Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District said variants could lead to more cases, deaths and possibly a fourth surge.

“We have to remember that the more COVID-19 circulates in our community, the greater the chance of a new mutation or the greater chance of variants arising and spreading rapidly,” Wight said.

The best way to stop variants from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of the virus.

“We already know how to do that. We know that masking works. We know that social distancing works... Washing our hands, practicing respiratory etiquette, and staying home when we don’t feel well,” Wight said. “And now we have the COVID-19 vaccine which is just another tool in our toolbox to defeat the pandemic.”

Wight reminds everyone to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wait two weeks after your last shot before making big plans, as spring celebrations and summer vacations are just around the corner.

“If I got a vaccine on May 1, I shouldn’t be going on vacation on May 3,” Wight said. “Give your body some time to build up immunity. Make sure that you’re still wearing your masks during that time frame and even after.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the B.1.1.7 variant is the most dominant Variant of Concern in Virginia. This VoC spreads more rapidly, and increases hospitalizations and deaths by 60%, including among younger age cohorts.

The CSHD will no longer be posting available clinics on their website and instead is directing everyone to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

