Car crashes into Sentara Health building in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A car crashed into the Sentara South Main Health Center on South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Morris with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle was sent to Sentara RMH with minor injuries.

He said there were people in the waiting room of the building at the time of the crash, but there were no other initial injuries reported.

Morris said they learned one individual took themselves to Sentara with minor injuries.

The fire department was working to make sure the building was stabilized. Morris said the Harrisonburg Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

The center will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

