Car crashes into side of Sentara South Main Health Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Police say they are investigating after a car crashed into the side of Sentara’s South Main Health Center, located on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the driver was transported to Sentara RMH with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The center says they will be closed for the rest of the day on Tuesday. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Fire officials say the driver was transported to Sentara RMH for minor injuries. They learned 1 person inside self transported to RMH for minor injuries. People were inside the waiting room at the time of the crash. HFD is working to stabilize the side of the building @WHSVnews https://t.co/fTAFwWtpCF — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.