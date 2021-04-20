Car crashes into side of Sentara South Main Health Center
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Police say they are investigating after a car crashed into the side of Sentara’s South Main Health Center, located on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the driver was transported to Sentara RMH with minor injuries. No one else was injured.
The center says they will be closed for the rest of the day on Tuesday. Stay with WHSV for updates.
