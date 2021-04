WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A concert shell is on its way up for Groovin’ at the Greenway at Constitution Park in Waynesboro, which will begin on May 20.

Officials say the concert shell was designed and built by Ryzing Technologies. They come each year to help the Waynesboro Parks and Rec crew raise and lower the shell.

