Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of 44-year-old Paul Flores on a first-degree murder charge and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder.

Paul Flores is charged in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart, his classmate, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

