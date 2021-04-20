Dominion Energy cancels plan for second office tower

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has canceled plans to construct a second office tower in downtown Richmond, Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the energy giant says it’s not pursuing plans “at this time” for what would have been called 700 Canal Place. That planned 17-story building would have been built on the site where the company’s One James River Plaza office tower had stood since 1978 until last May when it was demolished.

Dominion built 600 Canal Place, a 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street in downtown Richmond. The company moved employees and operations into that building during the fall of 2019.

