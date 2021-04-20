Advertisement

Groups push for more diversity on Virginia appeals court

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press and The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Groups say more diversity is needed on Virginia’s second-highest court as it adds six new judges.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that of the Court of Appeals’ 10 current members, only three are women. Only one is a person of color.

Most of the judges are former prosecutors and private attorneys. Advocates, including the NAACP, say now is the time to add more people of color, women and lawyers with experience as public defenders or legal aid attorneys or working for public interest organizations.

They say a more diverse court will make better and fairer decisions because its judges will have different life and career experiences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County

Latest News

Republican candidates in Virginia's gubernatorial race meet at forum
Republican candidates in Virginia’s gubernatorial race meet at forum
New polling data shows college-educated voters lean left.
New polling data shows college-educated voters lean left
Virginia State Capitol
Lawmakers adopt changes to ban guns in state buildings, Capitol Square
Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
Senators Warner, Kaine reintroduce legislation to enact gun violence prevention measures