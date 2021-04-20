Advertisement

JMU professor teaches semester outside

Hawes Spencer wanted to hold safe and interactive classes during the pandemic.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 20, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During the pandemic, many teachers have been finding creative ways to teach their students.

Hawes Spencer, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at James Madison University, came up with the idea to teach his class out on the school’s quad last fall and has been doing so ever since.

He said his students are enjoying the fresh air and they’ve even held some classes in the snow.

The class is joined by his three-legged dog, Badger.

“Universities were not set up to be online enterprises, if they were you could just learn from YouTube or Coursera. The university is supposed to be more about interaction between faculty and student and also student to student,” Spencer said.

Spencer is an adjunct professor and said while he will not be returning to JMU in the fall, but he hopes outdoor classes will continue on.

