MRRJ transfers more inmates

MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail has transferred more inmates to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

MRRJ announced Tuesday, April 20, they had moved an additional 91 inmates, bringing the total to 180.

The jail says it does not anticipate any additional large number of inmates to be transferred to VADOC in the near future.

Middle River Regional Jail still anticipates moving 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ. It says the current in-house inmate count is 585 with an additional 54 inmates on home electronic incarceration.

