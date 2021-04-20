Advertisement

Northam responds to Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in case of George Floyd death

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”
(Steve Helber | (AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam released a statement Tuesday following former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all three charges:

“The life of George Floyd matters. He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step. It is a step towards accountability for police. It is a step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country.

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”

