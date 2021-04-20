Advertisement

Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine react to recent pause

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The FDA has ordered Johnson & Johnson to suspend production of the vaccine after an issue at a Baltimore facility. This comes after the CDC paused the rollout as it looks into reports of severe reactions to the vaccine.

President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the J&J vaccine will come back on the market with restrictions or warnings by Friday.

WHSV spoke with a few students at James Madison University who received this type of vaccine and say they were concerned at first.

“There was, like I said, that initial kind of panic, just because I didn’t really know, but after I realized ‘okay, it’s six women out of over 6 million who have gotten the vaccine,’ I think my level of panic kind of just like, at this point it’s zero,” said JMU senior Lindsey Parker. “I really don’t have any concerns.”

Another recipient, Carrie Chang, says she was glad they responded swiftly.

“It’s really good that they’re being honest and straightforward and taking the time to figure this out, because it’s unfortunate that it happened, but I think the transparency has been really good with all of the vaccines,” Chang said.

According to the CDC, all six cases of those rare blood clots occurred among women ages 18 to 48. Their symptoms occurred six to 13 days after getting the vaccine.

“You have a higher likelihood of developing blood clots and things like that from different medications,” said Parker. “I am more willing to chance the one in a million that I might end up with this condition, than risking the chance that I get COVID.”

“It’s such a small percentage, I tried not to let it get to me too much,” said Chang.

Officials say everyone should get vaccinated when they can.

