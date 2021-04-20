Reliable Ratke remains a consistent performer for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ethan Ratke has been a reliable kicker for the James Madison football team.

Ratke has made all nine of his field attempts during the 2021 spring season and has been a perfect 20-for-20 on extra points. In JMU’s win over Richmond this past Saturday, he became the CAA all-time leader in made field goals. He know has 67 for his career.

“You know I think he’s broke a lot of records and he was money in the bank today and he is most of the time,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti following Saturday’s game.

Ratke has made just under 84% of his field goal attempts at JMU. He has scored 366 points, the most ever by a CAA kicker and 10th all-time in FCS history.

“I think I just try to think about the next kick and you know, if I miss in practice, I put it in the back of my mind and focus on the next one,” said Ratke. “It’s easy to be confident when I have a great holder and a great snapper and everybody is supporting me all the time. So the main thing is just focusing on the next kick.”

Ratke’s most notable kick came in the quarterfinals of the 2017 FCS Playoffs when his 46-yard field goal as time expired gave the Dukes a dramatic win over Weber State at Bridgeforth Stadium. During fall practice in 2020, Ratke said he will use his extra year of eligibility and return to JMU for the 2021 fall season.

James Madison is preparing to host VMI in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (April 24) at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.