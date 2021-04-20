Rockingham Co. officials rescue 12 family members encountering rapids in river
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials with the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue say they rescued a large family encountering rapids in a Shenandoah Valley river and is reminding the community to check river conditions before heading out onto the water.
According to a Facebook post from the Fire and Rescue, a family from out of the area took to the river in canoes and were planning to float between Elkton and Shenandoah.
The post says several of the canoes overturned after they encountered rapids, leaving multiple of the family members “stranded and in distress.”
Officials say they arrived at the scene quickly and were able to rescue all 12 members of the family. No one was injured.
The Fire and Rescue offered some reminders for those thinking about adventuring in the water:
- Check river conditions
- Wear a properly sized life jacket, and use a whistle and glowstick
- Have fully charged cell phones
- Contact 911 at the first sign of trouble
