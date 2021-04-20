Turning cooler, and windy

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers, mainly before about 2 am. Pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s, so pleasant temperatures start to the day with some peaks of sun. The morning will be the best part of the day. A cold front will pass through the area around midday, which will bring a few spotty gusty showers. Not much moisture with this system, so any showers will be quick. Not a washout but any shower can contain some high wind gusts.

Front timing will help to determine our temperatures because once the front comes through, it will cool off quickly. Right now highs will be in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations and that should be around mid morning.

Highs around 60/low 60s for the Valley. Highs will be around noon. The sooner the front comes in, the faster it will cool down. If the front slows a bit before crossing, then temperatures may be a few degrees higher.

Either way, temperatures behind this front will be dropping quickly and then it will become quite windy with wind sustained at 10-25 mph. Gusts 30-40mph at times. Cooling quickly into the 50s for the afternoon but feeling quite chilly for the later part of the day. With the increased winds and colder temperatures, would not be surprised to see a snow squall make it into the area during the early evening hours. The better chance will be across the Potomac Highlands. There will be a few snow squalls across the Allegheny mountains through the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the overnight hours, and lows will reach freezing across the area. Expect a widespread freeze for the night. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. More clouds than sunshine for the day, and it will feel much cooler today. Highs today will likely only reach the lower 50s for the Shenandoah Valley; mid to upper 40s for West Virginia locations and still quite windy. A blustery and cold Spring day.

Winds calming with sunset and cooling very quickly. Overnight, expecting another widespread freeze with low temperatures once again in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area.

It will be much colder than average by the time we get to Thursday. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of sunshine today as high pressure builds into the area. We also return a southerly flow, which will help to bring back milder temperatures for the day today but it will take some time to warm up.

Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 50s to low 60s, which will feel quite nice compared to the previous couple of days. A beautiful afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, so not expecting a widespread freeze.

SATURDAY: Cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Another system approaches the area today so expect clouds to be on the increase for the day. Still pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers should start to arrive in the evening and continue overnight. Timing may need to be adjusted, so if rain arrives a little sooner it would be as early as late afternoon. Showers continue overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds today behind a passing cold front. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful Spring afternoon! Overnight will turn chilly as temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s.

MONDAY: High pressure will start to dominate our weather for the beginning part of this week, and with that high sliding off the coast for several days, temperatures will start to soar. Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 60s, and they likely go much higher for the next few days!

