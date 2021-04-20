UVA volunteer group searching to rehome old furniture to those in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of University of Virginia students is on the hunt for old furniture before it gets thrown into the trash.

Refurnished is working to re-home old furniture to homes and organizations in need.

The volunteer group wants to reduce the amount of furniture waste while also curbing furniture poverty.

Moves are set up all through out the UVA move-out cycle, before and after graduation. This is the first year the group will be organizing moves with the goal of growing this organization from the ground up.

“Whatever floor we set this year. So if it’s, ‘hey we’re moving or reallocating 20,000 pounds of furniture, let’s double it next year,’ because we know it’s out there so let’s just keep growing our impact within the city of Charlottesville as a nonprofit,’” Alec Brewer, one of the founders of the group, said.

A link to the website to request or donate furniture can be found here.

