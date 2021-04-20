Advertisement

WATCH: Railway worker rescues child from path of oncoming train

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMBAI, India (CNN) - Dramatic video shows the moment a railroad worker in India risked his life to save a child who fell on the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

The child was at a train station Saturday in Mumbai, India, with his mother, who is blind, when he slipped and fell onto the tracks as a train sped toward the station.

Surveillance video posted to Twitter Monday shows station worker Mayur Shelkhe sprint toward the child to lift him, then himself, onto the platform moments ahead of the train’s arrival. Thanks to Shelkhe, the child was not injured.

India’s Ministry of Railways, who released the video, praised Shelke for his actions.

“He risked his life to save the life of the child,” said the department in a tweet. “We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty.”

Shelke was also honored by the Mumbai Central Railway’s divisional railway manager and fellow staff members.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
Adam Lee Hovey
Ruckersville man arrested in Page County
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
MRRJ transfers 89 inmates to VADOC on Monday

Latest News

This April, 17, 2021 satellite image released NASA shows typhoon Surigae approaching...
Record-breaking Typhoon Surigae scrapes Philippines
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks