West Virginia gets $1.88 million for virus detection

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $1.88 million from the federal stimulus to track the spread of new COVID-19 variants in the state.

The state has so far confirmed cases of virus variants from the U.K., California and Brazil, mostly concentrated in the northern part of the state and eastern panhandle. Some variants are seen as more infectious and deadly, and officials urge residents to get vaccinated in other to stamp out their spread.

The funding is allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and aims to expand genomic sequencing to identify variants.

