AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Shenandoah Valley Social Services is raising awareness by planting pinwheel gardens.

The pinwheels serve as a reminder that abuse can take form in many ways. It can be physical, sexual, mental or emotional and neglect.

Some indicators that a child may be experiencing abuse are suspicious injuries, a child being withdrawn, hungry or having poor hygiene.

If you find that a child is being impacted by abuse, you can call Shenandoah Valley Social Services at 540-245-5800, option 6.

They say their goal is to have children stay safe and in their homes.

“We are trying to make sure that the children stay in their home and that they stay safe, and they’re in the communities that where they’re familiar with, but they’re free from being harmed,” Amber Martino, Child Protective Services Supervisor for Shenandoah Valley Social Services, said.

And that is why they’re hoping to raise awareness of the different resources they have available.

“Providing meaningful interventions, parenting classes through the Office on Youth, counseling, we work very closely with the Child Advocacy Center,” Martino said.

With more students at home over the past year, there has been a lot of concern for children. Working from home means, they’re not completely visible by teachers, who are mandated reporters.

However, other agencies have stepped up to help.

“Like the schools providing food and the electric companies giving a lot of extensions on bills, so a lot of things that we may assist with to prevent child abuse and neglect or to help that situation, the community provided it for them,” Martino said.

You can find more information on prevention and other resources on the Shenandoah Valley Social Services Facebook page.

