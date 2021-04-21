Advertisement

Curt Dudley retires from full-time JMU Sports

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 20, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Curt Dudley, the director of broadcast services for JMU Athletics, is retiring from his full-time job. Some know him as “the all sports voice of the Dukes.”

In his 24th season as commentator for all JMU Sports, Dudley has decided to scale back his role in the program. He is retiring as an employee of James Madison university, but he is staying to focus on the “on-air” aspect of his job with less of the day-to-day work for the games.

He said it’s a job that would be difficult to leave altogether because of the many connections made over the years.

“I heard recently somebody asking about ‘what do you do for a living?’ and generally speaking when you say what do you do for a living you’re talking about ‘What do you do to make money?’” said Dudley. “Well that’s true, but it’s a different thing for me. This has been my life for the most part.”

Dudley said he is excited to be more of a ‘freelancer’ and attend more team practices as he shifts to part-time. He said he hasn’t has a chance to meet any freshman or transfer athletes yet because of the pandemic.

“I’ve seen not only generations of student athletes, but family generations,” said Dudley. “I definitely want to keep that because sports has only been a conduit or a method, a medium to really enjoying and getting a fulfilled career because of these relationships that are developed.”

