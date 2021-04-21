UPDATE: Great Community Give reaches $1 million goal shortly after noon Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The fourth annual “Great Community Give” is underway, and so far, it has been a huge success.

The Great Community Give surpassed its $1 million goal shortly after noon on Wednesday.

This event raises money to support non-profits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. There are 116 nonprofit organizations participating.

The community is able to donate virtually directly to the local non-profit of their choice to help that organization’s mission or initiative.

Early giving began two weeks ago, and around $200,000 was raised. But the main event started Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m.

“The community is just blowing us away with their generosity, and we hit 500,000 by 9 a.m., which is incredible, and I have so many people to thank,” said Amanda Bomfim, the program officer for the Community Foundation.

The donations will help programs dealing with various topics including homelessness, food insecurity and education.

