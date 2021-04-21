Advertisement

Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill

Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.(NBC12)
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - History has been made in Virginia, as Governor Ralph Northam signed the marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday afternoon.

This makes Virginia the first Southern state to do so. Starting July first, Virginians can have and grow small amounts of pot.

“This goes back centuries,” the Governor said about marijuana use, adding, “so what we’re doing now is just making it equitable and we’re stopping the disproportionate arrests of individuals.”

Governor Northam says the legalization was about “equity” above all; studies show Black Virginians are four times more likely to face marijuana charges than White Virginians.

Starting in July, the law legalizes having up to an ounce if you’re 21 and older. It allows people to grow up to four marijuana plants at home, and it speeds up expungement of past marijuana convictions, among other things.

“If can do it earlier, we’re going to do it earlier,” Delegate Charniele Herring said about the expungement of records.

Retail sales are still a few years away in 2024, but one industry expert says business need to start planning now.

“The cannabis authority is going to be set up now, you got to be ready to plug yourself in with that authority and involve yourself with the regulatory process from day one,” said Greg Habeeb with Gentry Locke Consulting.

Habeeb says there are three types of businesses looking to get their hand in the pot: businesses perhaps like medical dispensaries that want to sell the drug without a prescription; businesses that want to add marijuana to their repertoire; and businesses looking to build from the ground up.

“Businesses that want to get engaged need to make sure that they’re structured properly, make sure they’re ready to take advantage of special licensure categories, like social equity applicants, which are a special category.”

He adds that business that don’t start perhaps as soon as this year run the risk of falling behind, and potentially locking themselves out of industry altogether.

The legislation created a new state agency, The Cannabis Control Authority, that will oversee the marijuana marketplace.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
Officials say the driver was sent to Sentara RMH with minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.
Car crashes into side of Sentara South Main Health Center

Latest News

Virginia colleges mull legality of mandatory COVID vaccine
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Hedrick said every year their goal is to make sure 100% of the senior class graduates.
Pendleton County Schools has second-highest graduation rate in West Virginia
Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy