Gov. Northam to sign bill legalizing marijuana

Gov. Northam is set to sign the bill at 2 p.m. at the Executive Mansion.
Gov. Northam is set to sign the bill at 2 p.m. at the Executive Mansion.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will sign a bill into law that will legalize marijuana this summer.

Earlier this month, lawmakers approved Northam’s push to speed up the simple possession of marijuana to this July, instead of three years from now in 2024.

Gov. Northam proposes legalizing marijuana this summer ]

Gov. Northam is set to sign the bill at 2 p.m. at the Executive Mansion.

