Harrisonburg school leaders hear updates on HHS2 construction, outdoor learning spaces

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ... Harrisonburg City Public School’s (HCPS) board members heard many updates Tuesday night, including some about outdoor learning spaces and the future of the city’s second high school.

Creating those outdoor learning spaces was a major proponent of getting more students back into the classroom and summer remediation programs the Friendly City has planned for K-8 students.

“We’re not rushing through this. We’re going to put up things we’re proud of,” Craig Mackail, HCPS Chief Operating Officer, said. “We’re going to put up things that fit into the environment of our school buildings and that will last for years.”

Some immediate learning spaces have been created using chalkboards and seating, and eventually, leaders want pavilions and other permanent structures to be around long after the pandemic.

The pandemic has also had a major impact on the construction of Harrisonburg’s second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2. This project will cost the city of Harrisonburg and HCPS millions of dollars and also means a 14 cent tax increase for taxpayers.

In a recent presentation from the City Manager on the upcoming FY 2021-2022 City Budget, there was no funding included for HHS2.

The city set benchmarks that when reached show it’s time to begin the high school project again. Those include:

- Governor Ralph Northam rescinding Executive Orders related to social gatherings.

- Six consecutive months of Meals Tax revenue exceeding 90% of pre-pandemic revenue levels.

- Six consecutive months of Lodging Tax revenue exceeding 90% of pre-pandemic revenue levels.

- Six months of employment exceeding 85% of pre-pandemic employment levels for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham MSA.

But HCPS is receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Over $11 million is coming to the school district and only 20 percent needs to be directed to learning loss, so school leaders want the rest, over $9 million, to go to restarting HHS2.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards wants to use this money to maintain their construction contract.

“That contract is essentially on life support right now because [Nielsen Builders Inc.] can’t just indefinitely keep saying, ‘we’ll wait six months for you all, oh you had one month below 90 percent, we’re going to wait another 6 months.’ They can’t do that,” Richards said. “That’s not feasible.”

Board members voted 5-1 on Tuesday night to use the ARPA funding to restart construction. Richards said further details will be presenting in a future school board meeting.

