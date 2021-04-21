HFD: Broadway man arrested in connection to arson case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says a Broadway man has been arrested in connection with a recent structure fire that officials believe appears to be intentionally set.

Officials say units from HPD, the Rockingham County Fire Rescue, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad were dispatched to the 2400 block of Silverbell Drive at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18 for a reported structure fire.

Crews say smoke was coming from a ground-floor apartment. A fire was found inside, and had been controlled by a fire sprinkler.

Officials say no victims were found during a search, although two dogs were safely evacuated. During an investigation, officials say information was found that suggested the fire was intentionally set.

Officials say Marlon A. Organ, Jr., of Broadway, was arrested in connection with the fire and charged with burning or destroying a dwelling. Organ was committed to the Rockingham County Jail.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials say specific information about the fire, including origin and cause, will not be released. Stay with WHSV for updates.

