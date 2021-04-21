JMU adds transfer from North Dakota

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team added another transfer Tuesday evening.

Point guard Tyree Ihenacho announced on Instagram that he has committed to play at JMU. He’s a transfer from North Dakota who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year during the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 8.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game for the Fighting Hawks.

Ihenaco joins Charles Falden (Winthrop) and Takal Molson (Seton Hall) as transfers who have committed to JMU this spring.

