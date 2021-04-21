Advertisement

JMU adds transfer from North Dakota

The James Madison men’s basketball team added another transfer Tuesday evening.
The James Madison men's basketball team added another transfer Tuesday evening.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team added another transfer Tuesday evening.

Point guard Tyree Ihenacho announced on Instagram that he has committed to play at JMU. He’s a transfer from North Dakota who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year during the 2020-2021 season. He averaged 8.7 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game for the Fighting Hawks.

Ihenaco joins Charles Falden (Winthrop) and Takal Molson (Seton Hall) as transfers who have committed to JMU this spring.

