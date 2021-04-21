Advertisement

Luray, Riverheads volleyball teams earn state championship berths

The Luray and Riverheads High School volleyball teams have both clinched berths in their...
The Luray and Riverheads High School volleyball teams have both clinched berths in their respective state championships matches.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray and Riverheads High School volleyball teams both clinched berths in their respective state championships matches with state semifinals wins Tuesday night.

Luray defeats Poquoson in Class 2 state semifinal

Luray defeated Poquoson, 3-1, at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 2 state tournament. The Bulldogs won the first set before dropping the second. Luray rebounded to win sets three and four to clinch the victory and earn the right to play for a state championship.

Luray will travel to play Giles for the Class 2 State Championship Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Riverheads defeats Middlesex in Class 1 state semifinal

Riverheads defeated Middlesex, 3-1, at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament. The Gladiators dominated the first set before Middlesex rebounded and won the second set. Riverheads won the next two sets to claim the match and advance to the state championship.

Riverheads will travel to play Auburn for the Class 1 State Championship. The match will be played Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Governor Northam signed legislation to create the "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back"...
Northam delivers update on COVID-19 vaccine administration
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
Wildlife officials receive preliminary results after finding multiple dead birds in Harrisonburg
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others

Latest News

Johnson becoming more consistent at QB for Dukes
Johnson becoming more consistent at QB for Dukes
Timeout with TJ
Discussing the Dukes - VMI (FCS Playoffs 1st Round)
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - VMI (FCS Playoffs 1st Round - 2021 Spring Season)
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is playing his best football as the Dukes prepare for...
Johnson playing with consistency as playoffs approach