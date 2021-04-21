Luray, Riverheads volleyball teams earn state championship berths

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray and Riverheads High School volleyball teams both clinched berths in their respective state championships matches with state semifinals wins Tuesday night.

Luray defeats Poquoson in Class 2 state semifinal

Luray defeated Poquoson, 3-1, at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 2 state tournament. The Bulldogs won the first set before dropping the second. Luray rebounded to win sets three and four to clinch the victory and earn the right to play for a state championship.

Luray will travel to play Giles for the Class 2 State Championship Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Riverheads defeats Middlesex in Class 1 state semifinal

Riverheads defeated Middlesex, 3-1, at home Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament. The Gladiators dominated the first set before Middlesex rebounded and won the second set. Riverheads won the next two sets to claim the match and advance to the state championship.

Riverheads will travel to play Auburn for the Class 1 State Championship. The match will be played Friday or Saturday.

