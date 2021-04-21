Advertisement

Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey wrote in an email that the deputy arrived on the scene in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday morning and encountered Isaiah L. Brown as Brown was walking in the roadway away from his residence.

Coffey says the deputy attempted to talk to Brown and shot him during the encounter. Police say Brown was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. No one else was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Interstate 81
VDOT: Expect delays on I-81 due to ‘other security/police activity’
Officials say the driver was sent to Sentara RMH with minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.
Car crashes into side of Sentara South Main Health Center

Latest News

Virginia colleges mull legality of mandatory COVID vaccine
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Hedrick said every year their goal is to make sure 100% of the senior class graduates.
Pendleton County Schools has second-highest graduation rate in West Virginia
Small possession to become legal in Virginia on July 1st.
Gov. Northam signs marijuana legalization bill