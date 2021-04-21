Advertisement

Official: Virginia mental hospitals dangerously full

(WHSV)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state official says Virginia mental hospitals are struggling with dangerously high numbers of patients.  

Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told a committee of legislators studying mental health services on Tuesday that the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults are at 96% of their capacity. She says the pandemic has made the picture “bleaker, not better.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the census numbers are prompting the facilities to delay admissions and are straining law enforcement’s ability to maintain custody of people waiting for treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local lawmakers in Virginia are reacting to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek...
Virginia state, local lawmakers react to former officer being found guilty in death of George Floyd
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Officials say the driver was sent to Sentara RMH with minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.
Car crashes into side of Sentara South Main Health Center
Rockingham Co. officials rescue 12 family members after encountering rapids in river
Rockingham Co. officials rescue 12 family members encountering rapids in river

Latest News

What to know about blood clots outside of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine
UVA Health (NBC29 File Photo)
UVA Health revises billing policies, will release liens and judgements under certain criteria
What experts say is top of mind when it comes to children and COVID-19 vaccines
Mary Baldwin Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences students aid in COVID-19 vaccinations