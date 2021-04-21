Official: Virginia mental hospitals dangerously full

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state official says Virginia mental hospitals are struggling with dangerously high numbers of patients.

Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told a committee of legislators studying mental health services on Tuesday that the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults are at 96% of their capacity. She says the pandemic has made the picture “bleaker, not better.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the census numbers are prompting the facilities to delay admissions and are straining law enforcement’s ability to maintain custody of people waiting for treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.