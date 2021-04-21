Advertisement

Officials charge man with arson after allegedly setting Stuarts Draft trailer on fire

Officials say Danny Eugene Hearn has been charged with arson and a violation of a protective...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies report a man was arrested and charged with arson on Tuesday, April 20, after he allegedly set a trailer on fire in Stuarts Draft.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called on Tuesday around 2 am. for a report of a travel/pull-behind trailer on fire in a backyard on Greenbriar Lane in Stuarts Draft.

Deputies say they were able to put the fire out with a garden hose. They say there was some smoke and fire damage to the trailer, but no other damage and no injuries.

Officials have named Danny Eugene Hearn as the suspect in the incident, and deputies say he allegedly went on the property and set the trailer on fire.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hearn shortly after 4 a.m. near the home and charged Hearn with arson and violation of protective order on that property.

Hearn is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

