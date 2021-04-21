Pendleton County Schools has second-highest graduation rate in West Virginia

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) — Pendleton County Schools are keeping their students on track for graduation, and just last week, the school division was notified they have the second-highest graduation rate in the Mountain State.

Charles Hedrick, the division superintendent, said 98 percent of last year’s senior class graduated, and having a high rate of graduates is not anything new.

He said the percentage, which is determined by following a cohort of students their ninth-grade year, normally comes out in the fall. But due to the pandemic, the number was delayed.

Hedrick thinks the high percentage remains constant because of all of the different factors that impact students.

“We have a community that still values education, we have parents who are very involved in their student’s education and we have a very caring staff who want our students to be very successful,” Hedrick said.

While the pandemic has made it more difficult for some students, the school division hopes to have 100 percent of the 78 current seniors graduate this year with a new summer school program.

“Particularly this year with the learning loss, I think summer school will help our students catch back up,” Hedrick said. “This year, the difference with our ability to offer summer school is based on the federal funding that’s been given to the counties.”

Hedrick said Doddridge County was number one in the state, with 100 percent of last year’s senior class graduating.

